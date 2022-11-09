Wabaunsee Co. voters may say no to $17.9 million bond issue

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County voters may say no to a $17.9 million bond issue.

Voters in Wabaunsee Co. may not approve a bond issue that would have sent $17.9 million to the USD 329 elementary and high schools.

There were 944 no votes and 877 yes votes. However, the county says it will not call the race until canvassing on Monday, Nov. 21.

The money was intended to be used for additions to both schools.

