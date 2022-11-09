United Way celebrates its fellow campaign ambassadors with a breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka celebrated its fellow campaign ambassadors with a breakfast on Tuesday morning.

The United Way’s campaign ambassadors are employees from different businesses who partner with the UWGT, reach out to local companies, and support donors at the height of the United Way’s campaign season. The ambassadors also explain the United Way’s mission and ask if the company or organization would like to help.

This year there are seven campaign ambassadors. Each of them are employed through multiple businesses, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Topeka Public Schools, Stormont Vail, and more.

The 2022 campaign ambassadors are as follows:

According to Jessica Lehnherr, the United Way’s president and CEO, the United Way engages with over 200 businesses each year. She also said that the organization only has two resource development staff members, so the organization really appreciates the help they receive from their ambassadors.

“We have seven ambassadors this year and really we could not do our United Way campaign without them,” said Lehnherr. “We engage with over 200 every year and we only have two resource development staff [members], so two people to be able to interact with 200 businesses just doesn’t happen without the support of so many others in our community.”

Lehnherr also said that this year was a great time to meet and interact with businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic.

”This has been a really fun year, because it is feeling a lot more like it was prior to the pandemic, actually, getting to go into businesses and talk with employees,” said Lehnherr. “That has really changed, so we are hoping that the momentum is going to continue and we are going to have another record breaking year.”

The search for ambassadors usually begins in August and training starts towards the end of September. The ambassadors complete a two-week training program, where they learn about the United Way and meet with partner agencies.

They normally only reach out to corporate agencies, but if any company organization is interested in participating, they can call the United Way at 785-273-4804.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.