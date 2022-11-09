Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka.

Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on S.W. 10th Avenue, just west of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

The collision caused substantial damage to the front of the pickup truck.

Had it not been for a brush-guard on the front of his truck, Espinosa said, the deer likely would have come through the front windshield.

Espinosa said he pulled over after he struck the deer, and a short time later, a Topeka police officer arrived on the scene.

While the deer was in the middle of the road, several other vehicles ran over it and dragged it about a block to the east, Espinosa said.

When traffic cleared, the deer was dragged into a grassy area on the north edge of Gage Park.

Espinosa said the deer had been on the south side of S.W. 10th Avenue when it ran north across the street. He said he believed the deer had been in a wooded area.

Espinosa wasn’t injured in the crash, but his truck had to be towed from the scene.

Law enforcement officials say vehicle-deer collisions are at their highest point around this time of year as the animals are in their breeding season.

Many of the crashes take place in rural areas across Kansas. Vehicle-deer collisions rarely occur in the city limits of Topeka.

