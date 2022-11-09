TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area.

TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”

In some cases, the Department noted that the scammer spoofed its main phone number.

As a reminder, TPD said it would never ask anyone for payment - especially via Zelle or gift card.

If anyone has concerns about whether or not someone is a TPD officer, they should call 785-368-9551 or swing by the station.

