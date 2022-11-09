TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City

Topeka Police
Topeka Police
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area.

TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”

In some cases, the Department noted that the scammer spoofed its main phone number.

As a reminder, TPD said it would never ask anyone for payment - especially via Zelle or gift card.

If anyone has concerns about whether or not someone is a TPD officer, they should call 785-368-9551 or swing by the station.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles...
Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County
Raymond Espinosa looked at damage to his Ford F-150 pickup truck after the vehicle struck a...
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
FILE
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
FILE
Some Kansas cities found to be among best in nation for sports