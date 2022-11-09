Topeka Rescue Mission pleads for help, donations ahead of Holiday season

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As economic woes have dampened donations for the Topeka Rescue Mission, it has pleaded for help ahead of the Holiday season.

The Topeka Rescue Mission says on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that its team has been hard at work for months in an attempt to prepare for Christmas. Due to a variety of reasons - inflation, an increase in the number of those in need, and supply chain issues - it said it is now behind in how much it typically has on hand this time of year.

For example, TRM said it usually already has 4 - 6 crates full of new gift items - as of Wednesday, it had 1.5. As for food, it said the needs is greater than the surplus it has on hand. It said less food has been donated as the number of those who need food has gone up.

“While we know the Lord will provide, we also have a responsibility to act and advocate proactively,” said LaManda Broyles, TRM Executive Director.

TRM indicated that it is in most need of the following food items:

  • Instant mashed potatoes
  • French fried onions
  • Cake mix and icing
  • Stuffing
  • Canned sweet potatoes
  • Brownie mix

The organization also said that a gift items and needs list can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

FILE
Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Kansas Commission to discuss 2023 game seasons at upcoming meeting
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Kansans vote to retain Supreme Court justices