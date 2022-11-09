Topeka Rescue Mission pleads for help, donations ahead of Holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As economic woes have dampened donations for the Topeka Rescue Mission, it has pleaded for help ahead of the Holiday season.

The Topeka Rescue Mission says on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that its team has been hard at work for months in an attempt to prepare for Christmas. Due to a variety of reasons - inflation, an increase in the number of those in need, and supply chain issues - it said it is now behind in how much it typically has on hand this time of year.

For example, TRM said it usually already has 4 - 6 crates full of new gift items - as of Wednesday, it had 1.5. As for food, it said the needs is greater than the surplus it has on hand. It said less food has been donated as the number of those who need food has gone up.

“While we know the Lord will provide, we also have a responsibility to act and advocate proactively,” said LaManda Broyles, TRM Executive Director.

TRM indicated that it is in most need of the following food items:

Instant mashed potatoes

French fried onions

Cake mix and icing

Stuffing

Canned sweet potatoes

Brownie mix

The organization also said that a gift items and needs list can be found HERE.

