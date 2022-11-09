Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss current issues
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says local officials have taken action before to shut down a business that was the scene of repeated violent incidents.

Padilla recalled the situation during an interview Wednesday on Eye on NE Kansas. Asked about recent incidents - including a homicide - outside 45th St. Bar, Padilla shared his perspective as a former Topeka Police Officer and former chief enforcement officer for the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control. Watch the interview to hear his comments.

Padilla also talked about Tuesday’s elections and the impact they may have on the city.

