State Board of Education runs red in Midterm elections
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Kansas voted to keep and welcome Republican candidates in the State Board of Education.
Kansans chose Republican Danny Zeck for the State Board of Education seat for District 1 as Janet Waugh steps down.
Zeck received 62% of the votes while Democratic challenger Jeffrey Howards gathered 38%.
Republican incumbent Michelle Dombrosky will also keep her seat in District 3.
Dombrosky received 52% of the votes while Democratic challenger Sheila Albers gathered 48%.
