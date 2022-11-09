State Board of Education runs red in Midterm elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Kansas voted to keep and welcome Republican candidates in the State Board of Education.

Kansans chose Republican Danny Zeck for the State Board of Education seat for District 1 as Janet Waugh steps down.

Zeck received 62% of the votes while Democratic challenger Jeffrey Howards gathered 38%.

Republican incumbent Michelle Dombrosky will also keep her seat in District 3.

Dombrosky received 52% of the votes while Democratic challenger Sheila Albers gathered 48%.

