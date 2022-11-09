State Board of Education runs red in Midterm elections

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Kansas voted to keep and welcome Republican candidates in the State Board of Education.

Kansans chose Republican Danny Zeck for the State Board of Education seat for District 1 as Janet Waugh steps down.

Zeck received 62% of the votes while Democratic challenger Jeffrey Howards gathered 38%.

Republican incumbent Michelle Dombrosky will also keep her seat in District 3.

Dombrosky received 52% of the votes while Democratic challenger Sheila Albers gathered 48%.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive

Latest News

Jackson Co. voters have voted a candidate to replace their County Commissioner for District 1.
Jackson Co. votes new commissioner into office
FILE
Shawnee Co. voters welcome incumbents, new faces to Statehouse
Republican Kris Kobach will face Democrat Chris Mann in the general election for Kansas...
Kobach claims victory in Kansas AG race
FILE
Jefferson Co. voters oust incumbent commissioner