Some Kansas cities found to be among best in nation for sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some cities in Kansas have been found to be among the best in the nation for sports.

With the sports industry expected to reach a value of $83.1 billion in 2023 and football season in the throes while basketball season starts, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Sports Cities on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

To find which cities where the game is always on, WalletHub said it compared nearly 400 small to large cities across the five largest sports in the nation - football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.

The report ranked Kansas City, Mo., home of the Chiefs and Royals, as the 15th best city to watch sports in with a total score of 34.24. It ranked 11th for football, 249th for basketball, 20th for baseball, 5th for soccer and 450th for hockey.

Meanwhile, Kansas City, Kan., home of Sporting KC and the KC Current, ranked 305th overall with a total score of 2.33, a rank of 450 for football, a rank of 450 for basketball, a rank of 450 for baseball, a rank of 25 for soccer and a rank of 450 for hockey.

To the west, Manhattan, home of the Wildcats, ranked 138th overall with a total score of 12.78. It ranked 97th for football, 187th for basketball, 209th for baseball, 243rd for basketball and 450th for hockey.

Back toward the east, Lawrence, home of the Jayhawks, ranked 181st overall with a total score of 11.75. It ranked 238th for football, 32nd for basketball, 175th for baseball, 216th for soccer and 450th for hockey.

Down to the south, Wichita, home of the Shockers, Wingnuts and Thunder, ranked 293rd overall with a total score of 3.69. It ranked 450th for football, 277th for basketball, 99th for baseball, 450th for soccer and 450th for hockey.

The report found that the best sports cities are:

Los Angeles, Cali. Boston, Mass. New York, N.Y. Pittsburgh, Penn. Dallas, Texas

The report found that the worst sports cities are:

South Orange Village, N.J. Rochester, Mich. Fairbanks, Alaska North Andover, Mass. Troy, N.Y.

