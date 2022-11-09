Shawnee Co. votes to keep Riphahn, Topeka to see sales tax increase

The tax will support the Gage Park Authority, which will decide how the money is spent. About 39,639 voted yes while 24,051 voted no.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn will keep his seat as Topeka residents approve a 0.2% sales tax increase.

Voters in Topeka said yes to the Gage Park 0.2% sales tax on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

The tax will support the Gage Park Authority, which will decide how the money is spent. Proceeds will be divided among the Topeka Zoo, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and Gage Park.

Meanwhile, county-wide, voters also decided to keep Republican Bill Riphahn as their District 1 County Commissioner.

Riphahn received 12,684 votes while Democrat Pam Foster gathered 11,540 votes.

The race was called around 9:20 p.m. with all precincts reporting. However, provisional and mail-in ballots still need to be counted.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

