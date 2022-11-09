Shawnee Co. Sheriff says two Topeka men are in custody facing multiple drug charges

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced two men are behind bars and facing multiple drug related charges after a search warrant was served Wednesday morning in south Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, November 9, the Drug Enforcement Unit, as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a search warrant near SW 57th Street and SW Mary Street. During the investigation, officials said they located drugs and a loaded firearm.

As a result, Mac Thomas, 50, and Damone Russell, 30, both of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Mac Thomas

Possession of a stimulant

Possession of an opiate

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Damone Russell

Possession of marijuana

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

The Sheriff’s Office said this incident is still under investigation.

