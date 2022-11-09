Shawnee Co. Sheriff says two Topeka men are in custody facing multiple drug charges

Mac Thomas and Damone Russell
Mac Thomas and Damone Russell(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced two men are behind bars and facing multiple drug related charges after a search warrant was served Wednesday morning in south Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, November 9, the Drug Enforcement Unit, as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a search warrant near SW 57th Street and SW Mary Street. During the investigation, officials said they located drugs and a loaded firearm.

As a result, Mac Thomas, 50, and Damone Russell, 30, both of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Mac Thomas

  • Possession of a stimulant
  • Possession of an opiate
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Damone Russell

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

The Sheriff’s Office said this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

Mayor Mike Padilla
Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence
Live at Five
Mayor Mike Padilla
Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence
Powerful cold front will bring rain on Thursday
Rain is likely Thursday and turning much colder