Shawnee Co. voters welcome incumbents, new faces to Statehouse

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County voters have welcomed a mix of incumbents and new faces to the Kansas House of Representatives.

Shawnee Co. voters in the state’s 52nd district decided to keep Republican incumbent Jesse Borjon in his Statehouse seat on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Borjon received 57% of the votes. Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Derik Flerlage gathered 43%.

In the neighboring 53rd district, voters elected Democrat Kirk Haskins to the House seat left open by Jim Gartner.

Haskins received 55% of the votes. Republican challenger Bruce Williamson gathered 45%.

Voters in the 54th district, which covers parts of Douglas, Osage and Shawnee counties, voted to keep Republican Ken Corbet in his House seat.

Corbet received 67% of the votes. Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Lyndon Johnson gathered 33%.

Lastly, voters in Shawnee Co.’s 55th district voted Democrat Tobias Schlingensiepen into the House seat left open by Annie Kuether.

Schlingensiepen received 65% of the votes as Republican challenger Todd Staerkel gathered 35%.

