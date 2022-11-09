Several races remain neck and neck day after elections

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8, 2022.(WIBW/Ralph Hipp)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Election Day dust settles, a few races in Kansas remain neck and neck.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly stopped short of declaring victory last night after Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced he would not concede.

As of Wednesday morning, the votes in this race seemed to even out with about 49% headed to Democrat Kelly while 48% went to Republican Schmidt.

Independent challenger Dennis Pyle gathered about 2% of the vote while Libertarian Seth Cordell walked away with 1%.

While Democrat Chris Mann announced he would not concede the Attorney General’s race, Kris Kobach, however, did declare victory.

Mann received about 49% of the total vote while Kobach secured 51%.

Lastly, Constitutional Amendment 1, the question about Legislative Oversight, came up at 50-50.

To see all results for the 2022 General Election, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State House
Republicans appointed to return to Kansas Statehouse in Jan.
Kris Kobach on stage after winning Kansas Attorney General race.
Kris Kobach claims victory in tight race for Attorney General
The Governor’s watch party kicked off right after polls closed at 7pm, at the Ramada Hotel and...
Gov. Kelly tells supporters “we’ll celebrate tomorrow” after too close to call election
Jackson Co. voters have voted a candidate to replace their County Commissioner for District 1.
Jackson Co. votes new commissioner into office