Scott Schwab reelected as Secretary of State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scott Schwab has been reelected as Kansas’ Secretary of State.

Republican incumbent Scott Schwab will keep his seat as Secretary of State after Kansas voters elected him to another term on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Schwab gathered 58% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Jeanna Repass had 40% and Libertarian challenger Cullene Lang had 3%.

