Scott Schwab reelected as Secretary of State

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scott Schwab has been reelected as Kansas’ Secretary of State.

Republican incumbent Scott Schwab will keep his seat as Secretary of State after Kansas voters elected him to another term on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Schwab gathered 58% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Jeanna Repass had 40% and Libertarian challenger Cullene Lang had 3%.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot
K9 Apollo finds an illegal hunter's stashed rifle on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting

Latest News

FILE
Wabaunsee Co. voters may say no to $17.9 million bond issue
Kansans retain State Insurance Commissioner
Kansans retain State Insurance Commissioner
Rep. Sharice Davids (D) Kansas comments on the overturn of Roe v. Wade
Davids to keep U.S. House District 3 seat
Becky Shamburg (left) and Richard Lehmkuhl (right)
Hiawatha welcomes Shamburg as mayor, Brown Co. retains Lehmkuhl