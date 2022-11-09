Rogers concedes State Treasurer to Johnson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Incumbent Lynn Rogers has conceded the State Treasurer seat to Steven Johnson.

Kansans voted Republican Steven Johnson into the State Treasurer’s seat ousting incumbent Lynn Rogers on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Johnson received 54% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rogers gathered 42% and Libertarian challenger Steve Roberts had 5%.

