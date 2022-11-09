Republicans appointed to return to Kansas Statehouse in Jan.

FILE - Kansas State House
FILE - Kansas State House(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republicans around the state were appointed to both return and make their first appearances at the Kansas Statehouse in January as the legislative session begins.

Voters in Kansas State House District 60, which covers Lyon Co., retained incumbent Republican Mark Schreiber in the Statehouse on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Schreiber received 56% while Democratic challenger Mic McGuire gathered 44%.

Meanwhile, in the 67th district, which covers Riley Co., voters retained Republican incumbent Mike Dodson.

Dodson received 53% of the votes while Democratic challenger Kim Zito gathered 47%.

Over in the 68th district, which covers Chase, Morris, Dickinson and Geary counties, voters welcomed Republican Nathan Butler to the seat left open by Dave Baker.

Butler received 69% of the votes while Democratic challenger Michael Seymour gathered 31%.

In the 76th district, which includes Coffey, Lyon and Osage counties, voters kept incumbent Republican Eric Smith in his seat.

Smith received 73% of the votes while Democratic challenger Chuck Torres gathered 27%.

Meanwhile, in the 59th district, which includes Franklin and Osage counties, voters welcomed Republican Rebecca Schmoe to the seat left open by Blaine Finch.

Schmoe received 65% of the votes while Democratic challenger Darrell McCune gathered 35%.

Lastly, in District 64, which covers Clay and Riley counties, voters welcomed Republican Lewis Bloom to the seat left open by Suzi Carlson.

Bloom received 77% of the votes while Democratic challenger Patricia Smetana gathered 23%.

To see other election results for the State of Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Several races remain neck and neck day after elections
Kris Kobach on stage after winning Kansas Attorney General race.
Kris Kobach claims victory in tight race for Attorney General
The Governor’s watch party kicked off right after polls closed at 7pm, at the Ramada Hotel and...
Gov. Kelly tells supporters “we’ll celebrate tomorrow” after too close to call election
Jackson Co. voters have voted a candidate to replace their County Commissioner for District 1.
Jackson Co. votes new commissioner into office