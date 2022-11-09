Republicans appointed to return to Kansas Statehouse in Jan.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republicans around the state were appointed to both return and make their first appearances at the Kansas Statehouse in January as the legislative session begins.

Voters in Kansas State House District 60, which covers Lyon Co., retained incumbent Republican Mark Schreiber in the Statehouse on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Schreiber received 56% while Democratic challenger Mic McGuire gathered 44%.

Meanwhile, in the 67th district, which covers Riley Co., voters retained Republican incumbent Mike Dodson.

Dodson received 53% of the votes while Democratic challenger Kim Zito gathered 47%.

Over in the 68th district, which covers Chase, Morris, Dickinson and Geary counties, voters welcomed Republican Nathan Butler to the seat left open by Dave Baker.

Butler received 69% of the votes while Democratic challenger Michael Seymour gathered 31%.

In the 76th district, which includes Coffey, Lyon and Osage counties, voters kept incumbent Republican Eric Smith in his seat.

Smith received 73% of the votes while Democratic challenger Chuck Torres gathered 27%.

Meanwhile, in the 59th district, which includes Franklin and Osage counties, voters welcomed Republican Rebecca Schmoe to the seat left open by Blaine Finch.

Schmoe received 65% of the votes while Democratic challenger Darrell McCune gathered 35%.

Lastly, in District 64, which covers Clay and Riley counties, voters welcomed Republican Lewis Bloom to the seat left open by Suzi Carlson.

Bloom received 77% of the votes while Democratic challenger Patricia Smetana gathered 23%.

