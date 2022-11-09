Police seek to identify 3 women after gun discharged at Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a criminal discharge of a gun at Ascension Via Christi.

Officers were called to the hospital around 7:10 p.m. Monday for the report of vandalism. They arrived and learned a single gunshot had been fired from inside the secured pediatric unit.

Through the investigation, officers learned that a child was brought to the hospital by a female caretaker. While in the pediatric unit the mother arrived. While the mother was out of the room, the caretaker and two other females (unknown adult or juvenile) remained in the room. A gunshot was heard and then the females exited the hospital. No one was hurt.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis President Joy Scott issued the following statement in response to the incident.

“On Monday evening, staff reported what appears to be a negligent discharge of a firearm to hospital security, who responded within minutes and immediately contacted WPD. WPD determined there was no immediate threat to staff, patients or their families. We are implementing steps to continue communicating with staff and provide an additional layer of security in our locked Pediatrics unit. We are currently assessing whether additional security measures are needed throughout our hospitals and clinics as the safety of our patients, staff and visitors is our top priority.”

The investigation is ongoing. If you know the three females shown above or know anything about the case, you’re asked to call investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

FactFinder 12 investigator Hailey Tucker on Wednesday spoke with staff at St. Francis, some of which say they’re upset they weren’t alerted about what happened and that the hospital wasn’t put on lockdown.

Via Christi St. Francis nurses who spoke with FactFinder 12 said the pediatric floor is one of the most secure facilities in the building. To enter, a staff member must scan you in and the doors lock behind you.

This elevates the quest of how someone brought a gun into what could be considered the safest part of the hospital. Nurses who spoke anonymously with FactFinder 12 said they’re hoping to see the hospital make security changes.

