Ohio passenger sent to hospital after rear-end collision on Highway 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger from a car in Ohio was sent to the hospital after the vehicle was rear-ended along Highway 40.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 364.5 on U.S. Highway 40 with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found that both a 2000 Chevrolet Impala driven by Curtis A. Wathen, 19, of Mayetta, and a 2022 Toyota passenger car driven by Abiel I. Cordero Berrios, 22, of Middletown, Ohio, had been headed west on the highway.

KHP indicated that Cordero Berrios had slowed for a vehicle that had been turning south on Shawnee Heights Rd. when the car was rear-ended by Wathen’s Impala.

According to the log, both Wathen and Cordero Berrios escaped the crash without injury, however, a passenger in the Toyota, Janeth Dominguez, 23, also of Middletown, Ohio, was sent to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries.

All parties were found to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

