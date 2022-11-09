Officials preparing to host 2022 State of the Community in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership and Topeka Chamber will hold the 2022 State of the Community event in downtown Topeka on Thursday morning.

The event, which is already sold out, will be held at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, and GTP officials say they expect to have close to 400 people in attendance.

Doors will open at 7:45 a.m., and programming will begin shortly after 8:00 with the event expected to last until about 10:00 a.m.

This year’s State of the Community will feature speeches by Shawnee County Commission Chair Aaron Mays and Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. There will also be a panel discussion led by Forge Executive Director Rhett Flood.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.