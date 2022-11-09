Nemaha Co. residents may say yes to $24 million bond issue

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Nemaha Co. may say yes to a $24 million bond issue.

There were 231 yes votes and 211 no votes. However, the race is too close to call until all provisional and mail-in ballots have been counted.

The vote now means $24 million will be used for security and heating upgrades, new science classrooms and renovations to several existing classrooms as well as locker rooms and the tech building.

