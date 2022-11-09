Nemaha Co. residents may say yes to $24 million bond issue

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Nemaha Co. may say yes to a $24 million bond issue.

Voters in Nemaha Co. may say yes to a USD 115 bond issue on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

There were 231 yes votes and 211 no votes. However, the race is too close to call until all provisional and mail-in ballots have been counted.

The vote now means $24 million will be used for security and heating upgrades, new science classrooms and renovations to several existing classrooms as well as locker rooms and the tech building.

