N.C. driver hospitalized after semi-truck hits tree on side of interstate

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was hospitalized after his truck hit a tree along the side of the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Southwest Blvd. in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Rashaan K. Williams, 41, of Goldsboro, N.C., had been headed north on the interstate when Williams suffered a possible medical emergency.

According to KHP, the emergency caused Williams to veer left, off the road, through a guard rail and to hit a tree.

KHP indicated that Williams was sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

