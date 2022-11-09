N.C. driver hospitalized after semi-truck hits tree on side of interstate

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was hospitalized after his truck hit a tree along the side of the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Southwest Blvd. in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Rashaan K. Williams, 41, of Goldsboro, N.C., had been headed north on the interstate when Williams suffered a possible medical emergency.

According to KHP, the emergency caused Williams to veer left, off the road, through a guard rail and to hit a tree.

KHP indicated that Williams was sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

