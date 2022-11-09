Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorbike died on Monday after a crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Highway 24 with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Grady Marden, 70, of Manhattan, had been headed south on the highway and attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Griffith Dr.

However, at the same time, the log notes that an Onyx electric motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, of Manhattan, had been headed north on the highway. Marden hit Dedrickson with his vehicle.

KHP said Dedrickson was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with life-threatening injuries, however, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. He was also found to have not been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, just eye protection.

