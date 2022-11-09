Moran clinches third term as U.S. Senator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will keep his seat for another term.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) will keep his seat after voters in Kansas decided the incumbent should serve another term on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

The AP called the race around 8 p.m.

The Secretary of State’s Office indicates that Moran had around 51% of the votes around 8:30 p.m. as Democratic challenger Mark Holland gathered 51%.

Libertarian challenger David Graham received around 2% of the votes.

This will be Moran’s third term in the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.