Moran clinches third term as U.S. Senator

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will keep his seat for another term.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) will keep his seat after voters in Kansas decided the incumbent should serve another term on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

The AP called the race around 8 p.m.

The Secretary of State’s Office indicates that Moran had around 51% of the votes around 8:30 p.m. as Democratic challenger Mark Holland gathered 51%.

Libertarian challenger David Graham received around 2% of the votes.

This will be Moran’s third term in the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot
K9 Apollo finds an illegal hunter's stashed rifle on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting

Latest News

Frankfort welcomes new sales tax to fund care home
FILE
Lyndon schools to see upgrades after Tuesday vote
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
Jake LaTurner addresses the crowd at Annie's place Monday morning as part of a final call to...
Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters