Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been charged for using an “intimidating note” to rob an Olathe bank.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Mo., has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, Spies allegedly used an intimidating note to attempt to rob Bank Midwest on W. 119th St., in Olathe on Monday, Nov. 7. He is also accused of then robbing that same bank a short time later.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Olathe Police Department are investigating the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan prosecutes.

