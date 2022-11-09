Lyndon schools to see upgrades after Tuesday vote

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Lyndon Schools USD 421 will see some new safety improvements after voters took to the polls on Tuesday.

Voters in Osage County said yes to Proposition 1, which would fund heating and safety improvements not to exceed $4.98 million to USD 421 schools, on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Around 65% voted yes while 35% voted no.

Voters also said yes to Proposition 2, which would fund a new storm shelter, CTE center and security upgrades not to exceed $3.65 million to the school district.

Here, 55% voted yes while 45% voted no.

Around 99% of precincts had reported their results around 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot
K9 Apollo finds an illegal hunter's stashed rifle on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting

Latest News

Frankfort welcomes new sales tax to fund care home
Moran clinches third term as U.S. Senator
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
Jake LaTurner addresses the crowd at Annie's place Monday morning as part of a final call to...
Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters