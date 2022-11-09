Lyndon schools to see upgrades after Tuesday vote

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Lyndon Schools USD 421 will see some new safety improvements after voters took to the polls on Tuesday.

Voters in Osage County said yes to Proposition 1, which would fund heating and safety improvements not to exceed $4.98 million to USD 421 schools, on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Around 65% voted yes while 35% voted no.

Voters also said yes to Proposition 2, which would fund a new storm shelter, CTE center and security upgrades not to exceed $3.65 million to the school district.

Here, 55% voted yes while 45% voted no.

Around 99% of precincts had reported their results around 8:45 p.m.

