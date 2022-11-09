KU women’s basketball lands 5-star prospect
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A big pickup for Kansas women’s basketball Tuesday night.
S’mya Nichols, a senior at Shawnee Mission West committed to the Jayhawks on her Twitter account.
Right where I belong.📍 pic.twitter.com/ypqOhfWtaS— Smya K Nichols (@SmyaKNichols) November 9, 2022
Head coach Brandon Schneider also took to Twitter to make the announcement.
November 9, 2022
The 6′0 wing is set to join KU in 2023 and she’s the highest rated player to commit to Schneider program. She’s ranked number 21 in the Class of 2023.
SportsCenter NEXT also took to Twitter to announce Nichols’ commitment.
espnW 💯 S'mya Nichols has committed to Kansas! #rockchalk 🔵🔴@SmyaKNichols pic.twitter.com/9oBqFxIFOm— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 9, 2022
