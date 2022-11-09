KU women’s basketball lands 5-star prospect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A big pickup for Kansas women’s basketball Tuesday night.

S’mya Nichols, a senior at Shawnee Mission West committed to the Jayhawks on her Twitter account.

Right where I belong.📍 pic.twitter.com/ypqOhfWtaS — Smya K Nichols (@SmyaKNichols) November 9, 2022

Head coach Brandon Schneider also took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The 6′0 wing is set to join KU in 2023 and she’s the highest rated player to commit to Schneider program. She’s ranked number 21 in the Class of 2023.

SportsCenter NEXT also took to Twitter to announce Nichols’ commitment.

