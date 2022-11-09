Kobach claims victory in Kansas AG race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kobach declared victory in the race for Kansas’ next Attorney General.

Republican Kris Kobach was voted in as Kansas’ new Attorney General on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Kobach received 51% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Chris Mann gathered 49%.

However, Mann did not concede the race and said his team will continue to ensure all votes are counted.

