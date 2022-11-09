Kobach claims victory in Kansas AG race
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kobach declared victory in the race for Kansas’ next Attorney General.
Republican Kris Kobach was voted in as Kansas’ new Attorney General on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.
Kobach received 51% of the votes.
Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Chris Mann gathered 49%.
However, Mann did not concede the race and said his team will continue to ensure all votes are counted.
