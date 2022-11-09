Jackson Co. votes new commissioner into office
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. voters have voted a candidate to replace their County Commissioner for District 1.
The Jackson Co. Clerks office said that all precincts have been accounted for as 12:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Voters in Jackson Co. unseated their County Commissioner for District 1 and welcomed Democrat Mark Pruett on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.
Pruett received 946 while Republican incumbent Ed Kathrens gathered 877 votes.
