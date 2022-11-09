Jackson Co. votes new commissioner into office

Jackson Co. voters have voted a candidate to replace their County Commissioner for District 1.
Jackson Co. voters have voted a candidate to replace their County Commissioner for District 1.(Jack Springgate)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. voters have voted a candidate to replace their County Commissioner for District 1.

The Jackson Co. Clerks office said that all precincts have been accounted for as 12:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Voters in Jackson Co. unseated their County Commissioner for District 1 and welcomed Democrat Mark Pruett on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Pruett received 946 while Republican incumbent Ed Kathrens gathered 877 votes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive

Latest News

FILE
State Board of Education runs red in Midterm elections
FILE
Shawnee Co. voters welcome incumbents, new faces to Statehouse
Republican Kris Kobach will face Democrat Chris Mann in the general election for Kansas...
Kobach claims victory in Kansas AG race
FILE
Jefferson Co. voters oust incumbent commissioner