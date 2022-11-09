Jackson Co. votes new commissioner into office

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. voters have voted a candidate to replace their County Commissioner for District 1.

The Jackson Co. Clerks office said that all precincts have been accounted for as 12:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Voters in Jackson Co. unseated their County Commissioner for District 1 and welcomed Democrat Mark Pruett on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Pruett received 946 while Republican incumbent Ed Kathrens gathered 877 votes.

