Hiawatha welcomes Shamburg as mayor, Brown Co. retains Lehmkuhl

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Becky Shamburg will take over as Mayor of Hiawatha as Richard Lehmkuhl retains his commission seat.

Voters in Hiawatha welcomed Becky Shamburg to the mayor’s seat on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Shamburg received 599 votes while challenger Brian Shefferd gathered 482.

She will take over for the current Mayor Bill Collins.

Meanwhile, voters all over Brown Co. retained Republican Richard Lehmkuhl as their District 1 County Commissioner.

Lehmkuhl received 1,087 votes while Democratic challenger Bill Collins, the current Hiawatha Mayor, gathered 222.

Both races were called around 9:30 p.m. with all precincts reporting. However, provisional and mail-in ballots were still being counted.

