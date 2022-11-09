GTP hosting events for Global Entrepreneurship Week

Go Topeka will hold events Nov. 14-18 to assist, develop and celebrate entrepreneurs
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is joining the celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

It takes place next week, and, for the first time, the Greater Topeka Partnership has a full slate of events planned for people to attend.

Laurie Pieper, GTP’s Vice President for Entrepreneurship and Small Business, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

The events take place Nov. 14 through 18. Some are free, while others require a fee. Find details and register at https://www.gotopeka.com/global-entrepreneurship-week/.

A wrestling show at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Ctr will raise money for...
Wrestling show to benefit Topeka’s Holy Family School
