GTP hosting events for Global Entrepreneurship Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is joining the celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

It takes place next week, and, for the first time, the Greater Topeka Partnership has a full slate of events planned for people to attend.

Laurie Pieper, GTP’s Vice President for Entrepreneurship and Small Business, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

The events take place Nov. 14 through 18. Some are free, while others require a fee. Find details and register at https://www.gotopeka.com/global-entrepreneurship-week/.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.