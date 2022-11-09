Gov. Kelly tells supporters “we’ll celebrate tomorrow” after too close to call election

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s watch party kicked off right after polls closed at 7pm, at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center.

In attendance was John Naves, Sen. Tom Holland, Sen. Dinah Sykes, and Mayor Mike Padilla.

“I really hope that everybody will give her that opportunity to continue her work and not be regretful or resentful if they didn’t win. Because the fact that we participate freely in an election is the win,” said Mayor Padilla.

Democrat supporters watched as the race ended up being too close to call.

Lieutenant Gov. David Toland made a quick appearance half way through the night to uplift supporters.

“The polls have been neck and neck since the very beginning. We know that tonight is going to be close, but it is the work that you all put in that has allowed us to have the opportunity to keep Governor Kelly in office,” Toland said.

Republicans came out on top in several races securing State Treasurer and Insurance Commissioner positions, to name a few.

At 12am with votes still unaccounted for, the Governor stepped in, thanking supporters.

“Working together is the only formula that works. It’s the only formula that works. So let me tell you I’m optimistic about tonight’s results but even more so for the future of Kansas. I want to thank you all so very much for your support. I’m sorry that we don’t have the final results tonight but go home and get some rest and we will celebrate tomorrow,” Gov. Kelly said.

She also introduced the newest member of her family.

“She’s called Rory but her name is Laura and she is my first and only grandchild,” Gov. Kelly said.

