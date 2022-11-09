Geary Co. voters may retain Commissioner Giordano

FILE - Trish Giordano
FILE - Trish Giordano(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Geary Co. may retain Commissioner Giordano.

Voters in Geary County may decide to retain District 1 County Commissioner Trish Giordano on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Giordano, who ran as an Independent, received 1,342 votes while Republican challenger Brad Roether gathered 1,208. However, the race is too close to call as provisional and mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

