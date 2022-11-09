Frankfort welcomes new sales tax to fund care home
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Kan. (WIBW) - Frankfort residents will soon pay 0.5% more on their sales taxes to fund a care home.
Voters in Frankfort said yes to a new sales tax on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.
There were 201 yes votes and 77 no votes.
The move will create a 0.5% sales tax to fund operations and capital improvements at the Frankfort Community Care Home.
