Four Ichabods earn All-MIAA volleyball honors

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball had four Ichabod players earn All-MIAA honors, the association announced on Wednesday.

Halle Meister and Jalyn Stevenson were both named first-team while Kealy Kiviniemi earned second-team accolades and Corinna McMullen received an Honorable Mention.

Senior middle blocker Meister has turned in a stellar year as she earned her first all-conference award. In her 27 starts and 103 sets played, Meister has totaled 237 kills and currently leads all MIAA players with a .363 attacking percentage.

Stevenson, a sophomore outside hitter, received her second-consecutive All-MIAA award after being named an Honorable Mention last year. She leads all Ichabods this year with 320 kills.

That makes 25 different Washburn volleyball players to earn All-MIAA honors for a total of 44 first-team awards since coach Chris Herron took over the program in 2002.

The Ichabods will next play in the MIAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed where they will take on No. 4 seed Central Oklahoma in the quarterfinal match on Thursday, November 10 at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.