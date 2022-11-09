Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle, which remains unidentified, was headed down the off-ramp from I-35 onto 7th St., when the driver ran a red light and continued northbound to the on-ramp of the interstate.

Officials said this is when the vehicle hit a bicyclist who was crossing the on-ramp on 7th St.

KHP has not identified either the driver of the vehicle or the bicyclist who has since been pronounced dead. However, the crash is not believed to be a hit-and-run.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.