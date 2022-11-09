Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle, which remains unidentified, was headed down the off-ramp from I-35 onto 7th St., when the driver ran a red light and continued northbound to the on-ramp of the interstate.

Officials said this is when the vehicle hit a bicyclist who was crossing the on-ramp on 7th St.

KHP has not identified either the driver of the vehicle or the bicyclist who has since been pronounced dead. However, the crash is not believed to be a hit-and-run.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

FILE
Some Kansas cities found to be among best in nation for sports
Junction City animal ordinance
Junction City approves ordinance limiting number of animals per residence
Michael Eckerman
Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Derek Schmidt
Several races remain neck and neck day after elections