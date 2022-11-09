Drake, 21 Savage sued for fake Vogue cover story

Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21...
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album.(Drake / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conde Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album, “Her Loss.”

The singers claimed the story would appear in Vogue magazine.

Drake posted the fake cover story on social media and even thanked one of Vogue’s editors for her support.

The publisher’s lawyer filed a complaint in federal court on Monday and said the stunt was “a flagrant infringement of the company’s trademark.”

The fake cover story was one of several efforts the singers made to promote their album.

They said they would appear on the Howard Stern show and on NPR. Both appearances did not happen.

So far, there has been no comment on the lawsuit from Drake or 21 Savage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Twitter to add ‘official’ mark to verified big accounts
Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles...
Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear
Raymond Espinosa looked at damage to his Ford F-150 pickup truck after the vehicle struck a...
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka