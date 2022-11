TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the state’s Third District, voters kept Democratic incumbent Sharice Davids in her U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Davids received 55% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Republican challenger Amanda Adkins gathered 43% and Libertarian challenger Steven Hohe had 2%.

This will be Davids’s second term in the seat.

