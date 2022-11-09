Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles northeast of Mayetta in Jackson County.

The collision was reported around 7:25 a.m. near 166th and S Roads.

Initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider suffered a possible shoulder injury.

There was no immediate word on whether the motorcycle rider required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

