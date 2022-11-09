Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County

Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles...
Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles northeast of Mayetta in Jackson County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles northeast of Mayetta in Jackson County.

The collision was reported around 7:25 a.m. near 166th and S Roads.

Initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider suffered a possible shoulder injury.

There was no immediate word on whether the motorcycle rider required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

