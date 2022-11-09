County attorney, detective, business owner vie for open Morris Co. judge seat

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A county attorney, detective and local business owner will vie for a judge seat set to open in Morris County.

Kansas Courts says that the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, to interview nominees for an open district magistrate judge seat in Morris Co. It said the vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.

The court system noted that the 8th Judicial District includes Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

The interview schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m. - Jay Troxell, Council Grove, owner and CFO, Tiptoz Dance Company LLC

9:45 a.m. - Laura Viar, Council Grove, county attorney, Morris County

10 a.m. - Ryan Young, White City, detective sergeant, Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Morris Co. Courthouse, 501 W. Main St., in Council Grove.

