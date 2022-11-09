County attorney, detective, business owner vie for open Morris Co. judge seat

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A county attorney, detective and local business owner will vie for a judge seat set to open in Morris County.

Kansas Courts says that the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, to interview nominees for an open district magistrate judge seat in Morris Co. It said the vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.

The court system noted that the 8th Judicial District includes Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

The interview schedule is as follows:

  • 9:30 a.m. - Jay Troxell, Council Grove, owner and CFO, Tiptoz Dance Company LLC  
  • 9:45 a.m. - Laura Viar, Council Grove, county attorney, Morris County   
  • 10 a.m. - Ryan Young, White City, detective sergeant, Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Morris Co. Courthouse, 501 W. Main St., in Council Grove.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

FILE
Riley Co. Health Department urges vaccination as flu, COVID pick up
File image
24-hour Holton internet outage caused by cut fiber
Deer vs. truck
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
Former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn was named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday....
Former KU guard named head coach of Brooklyn Nets