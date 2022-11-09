Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes betting favorite for NFL MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on a touchdown run as Tennessee...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on a touchdown run as Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A spectacular Sunday Night Football performance that saw Kansas City Chiefs quarterback do something that had never been done before has vaulted Patrick Mahomes back to the top of the leaderboard of NFL MVP favorites.

In a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night, the 2018 Most Valuable Player became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw for 400 yards and rush for 60 in the same game, per NFL Research. That accomplishment and a resume that includes a league lead in touchdowns and yards thrown for has seen Mahomes become the betting leader at sportsbooks.

On Tuesday, DraftKings set Mahomes latest odds for MVP at +200, with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+250) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+350) just behind the Chiefs’ fifth-year starter.

Through eight games, Mahomes has thrown for 2,605 yards and 21 passing touchdowns. Mahomes has put together those accomplishments despite losing his No. 1 wide receiver option in Tyreek Hill, who now leads the league in receiving yards in his first season with the Miami Dolphins.

Prior to the 2022 season, DraftKings had set Mahomes’ MVP odds at +900, behind Allen, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

On Sunday, he and the Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon CT. That game can be seen live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

Four Washburn volleyball players received All-MIAA honors on Wednesday.
Four Ichabods earn All-MIAA volleyball honors
Former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn was named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday....
Former KU guard named head coach of Brooklyn Nets
FILE
Some Kansas cities found to be among best in nation for sports
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon