Burlington Police warn of increase in vehicle burglaries

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police have warned residents to lock their vehicles.

On Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, the Burlington Police Department said a number of vehicles were burglarized. It said all vehicles involved had been unlocked and a variety of items had been taken including cash, a gun, ammunition and more.

BPD said two suspects are in custody for the crime and a number of the stolen items were recovered.

Officers noted that this is a problem that can easily be solved if residents would just lock their vehicles.

“It’s simply a crime of opportunity as thieves walk down streets and through parking lots trying door handles,” said Police Chief Doug Jones. “We see relatively few actual break-ins in which the criminal smashes a window or pries open a door to get into a car. Why would they bother breaking into cars if they don’t have to? It creates more noise and damage and is more likely to be noticed.

Chief Jones reminded residents to just lock their doors.

