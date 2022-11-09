Burlington Police warn of increase in vehicle burglaries

FILE
FILE(WJHG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police have warned residents to lock their vehicles.

On Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, the Burlington Police Department said a number of vehicles were burglarized. It said all vehicles involved had been unlocked and a variety of items had been taken including cash, a gun, ammunition and more.

BPD said two suspects are in custody for the crime and a number of the stolen items were recovered.

Officers noted that this is a problem that can easily be solved if residents would just lock their vehicles.

“It’s simply a crime of opportunity as thieves walk down streets and through parking lots trying door handles,” said Police Chief Doug Jones. “We see relatively few actual break-ins in which the criminal smashes a window or pries open a door to get into a car. Why would they bother breaking into cars if they don’t have to? It creates more noise and damage and is more likely to be noticed.

Chief Jones reminded residents to just lock their doors.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Kansas and American flag
Kelly declares victory, AG's race called for Kobach
FILE
Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank
FILE
Topeka Rescue Mission pleads for help, donations ahead of Holiday season
FILE
Kansas Commission to discuss 2023 game seasons at upcoming meeting