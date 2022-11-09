Burlington Police say gun, cash among items stolen from vehicles in burglary spree

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Burlington say a number of vehicles were burglarized early Tuesday morning.

According to the Burlington Police Department, a variety of items, including cash, a gun, ammunition, and other items were taken from multiple unlocked vehicles. They said they have two suspects in custody and have also been able to recover a number of the stolen items.

Officers say it is a problem that could be fixed if people remembered to lock their vehicles.

“It’s simply a crime of opportunity as thieves walk down streets and through parking lots trying door handles,” said Burlington Police Chief Doug Jones. “We see relatively few actual break-ins in which the criminal smashes a window or pries open a door to get into a car. Why would they bother breaking into cars if they don’t have to? It creates more noise and damage and is more likely to be noticed.”

