Belleville Police attempt to locate suspects in string of Family Dollar thefts

Belleville Police attempt to identify the suspects in a strong of thefts from Family Dollars in North Central, Kan., on Nov. 8, 2022.(Belleville Police)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Belleville Police are attempting to locate the suspects in a string of Family Dollar thefts in North Central Kansas.

The Belleville Police Department says around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, a theft occurred at the local Family Dollar.

Assistant Chief of Police Jon Strowig said the suspects were in Washington Co., then went west to Republic Co. targeting multiple Family Dollar stores. He said the setup of the register system at the dollar-store chain allowed the suspects to get away with items without paying.

BPD indicated that the suspects were last seen driving a white 4-door sedan with damage to the front-left bumper area.

If anyone sees the suspects or suspect vehicles, they should call BPD at 785-527-5655. The suspects are still believed to be in Kansas.

