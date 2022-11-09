All U.S. House incumbents retained in Kansas races

Voters in Kansas’ District 2 decided to keep Republican incumbent Jake LaTurner in his U.S. House of Representatives seat on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All incumbent candidates in Kansas’ races for U.S. House District 1, 2, 3 and 4 will retain their seats.

LaTurner received 57% of the votes. Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Patrick Schmidt received 43%.

In the state’s Third District, voters kept Democratic incumbent Sharice Davids in her U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Davids received 55% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Republican challenger Amanda Adkins gathered 43% and Libertarian challenger Steven Hohe had 2%.

In the state’s Big First, voters decided to keep Republican incumbent Tracey Mann in his House seat.

Mann received 67% of the votes. Democratic challenger James Beard gathered 33%.

Lastly, voters in Kansas’ fourth district decided to keep Republican incumbent Ron Estes in his House seat.

Estes received 63% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Bob Hernandez gathered 37%

