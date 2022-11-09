24-hour Holton internet outage caused by cut fiber

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An internet outage that lasted for more than 24 hours and affected customers in the Holton area was caused by a cut in the fiber.

Centurylink - now called Brightspeed - says technicians were hard at work on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fix a cut fiber that disrupted internet services for many customers in the Holton area.

“Ensuring the reliability of our services is a top priority,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Our field operations have been working with our offnet provider to isolate [the] cause and have repaired the fiber, thus restoring service to a stable state. Customers should see their service restored shortly.”

Customers have told 13 NEWS that the outage started around 10 a.m. on Tuesday - Election Day - and persisted on Wednesday.

The company indicated that service was restored around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

