24-hour Holton internet outage caused by cut fiber

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An internet outage that lasted for more than 24 hours and affected customers in the Holton area was caused by a cut in the fiber.

Centurylink - now called Brightspeed - says technicians were hard at work on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fix a cut fiber that disrupted internet services for many customers in the Holton area.

“Ensuring the reliability of our services is a top priority,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Our field operations have been working with our offnet provider to isolate [the] cause and have repaired the fiber, thus restoring service to a stable state. Customers should see their service restored shortly.”

Customers have told 13 NEWS that the outage started around 10 a.m. on Tuesday - Election Day - and persisted on Wednesday.

The company indicated that service was restored around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

