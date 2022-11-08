Washburn’s Khloe Schuckman named to MIAA All-Tournament Team

Washburn forward Khloe Schuckman
Washburn forward Khloe Schuckman(Washburn Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After being selected as a MIAA First-Team selection a couple of weeks ago, sophomore forward Khloe Schuckman has been named to MIAA All-Tournament Team.

In Washburn’s quarterfinal game against Northwest Missouri State, Schuckman played all 90 minutes. She finished with seven shots and five on goal, including all six of the Ichabods shot attempts in the first half.

In 2022 Schuckman led Washburn with 19 points, coming on eight goals and three assists in the season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot
K9 Apollo finds an illegal hunter's stashed rifle on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive

Latest News

Shawnee Heights' Jordan Garvin passing to Jack Phillips
Shawnee Heights’ Garvin, Simons take home awards for boys soccer
Hannah Woolery (left) Mackenzie Dimarco (middle) Abby Bachman (right)
Three ESU women’s soccer players named to MIAA All-Tournament Team
Devin Neal, Doak Walker Co-National Running Back of the Week
Kansas RB Neal earns another award
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after scoring during the second half...
Chiefs-Chargers moved to primetime slot