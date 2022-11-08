Washburn’s Khloe Schuckman named to MIAA All-Tournament Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After being selected as a MIAA First-Team selection a couple of weeks ago, sophomore forward Khloe Schuckman has been named to MIAA All-Tournament Team.

In Washburn’s quarterfinal game against Northwest Missouri State, Schuckman played all 90 minutes. She finished with seven shots and five on goal, including all six of the Ichabods shot attempts in the first half.

In 2022 Schuckman led Washburn with 19 points, coming on eight goals and three assists in the season.

