Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges

Cory L. Dionne (Left) and Heather M. Stephens (Right) face methamphetamine charges following a traffic stop conducted by a deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff's office.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.

Morse says that as the deputy searched the vehicle, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered. The driver of the vehicle, Cory Dionne, 55, of Junction City, was booked for distribution of meth and drug paraphernalia.

The report also says that a passenger, Heather Stephens, 48, of Emporia, was booked on a Jackson Co. District Court warrant and for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

No further information has been released at this time.

