Two arrested in Jackson County on drug charges

David P. Jones (left) Shawn M. Preece (right)
David P. Jones (left) Shawn M. Preece (right)(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Thursday on drug charges during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a Ford F-150 pickup truck on 126th Rd. near U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction on November 3.

The driver, David Paul Jones, 37, of Enterprise, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the registered offender act, no vehicle registration, driving while suspended, and no insurance.

His 52-year-old passenger, Shawn Michael Preece, of Junction City was also arrested. Preece faces charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of a hallucinogenic drug with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot
K9 Apollo finds an illegal hunter's stashed rifle on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting
Topeka Police
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after scoring during the second half...
Chiefs-Chargers moved to primetime slot
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Fundraiser planned to help families of 3 Topeka Girl Scouts killed in turnpike crash