Two arrested in Jackson County on drug charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Thursday on drug charges during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a Ford F-150 pickup truck on 126th Rd. near U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction on November 3.

The driver, David Paul Jones, 37, of Enterprise, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the registered offender act, no vehicle registration, driving while suspended, and no insurance.

His 52-year-old passenger, Shawn Michael Preece, of Junction City was also arrested. Preece faces charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of a hallucinogenic drug with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

