Tuesday forecast: Seasonal with patchy drizzle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE: 4:15am-5:41am….clouds may limit visibility but there are breaks in the clouds

The big weather story is the mild temperatures through Thursday morning before a cold front pushes through leading to an extended period of time with temperatures about 20° below average for this time of year.

Taking Action:

Spotty showers can’t be ruled out at times today but most of the day will be dry if not just receiving drizzle. If you’re out voting in person tomorrow, have the umbrella handy. Most spots will likely be dry and even if you get rain it’ll likely be less than 0.05″.

Highest chance of rain this week will be Thursday (most spots 0.10″-0.25″). This will come with a cold front. Depending on the timing of the cold front will depend on how warm Thursday will be and/or if temperatures cool down before sunset so keep checking back daily for updates on that.

Get ready for lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s by Friday into the weekend. Make sure your heater is working properly and find those heavier coats, hats, gloves, etc



Humidity will be increasing through the day leading to low level moisture increasing and the likelihood of patchy drizzle through the day. This will also keep temperatures very warm especially the next 2 nights before the cold front pushes through Thursday.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Patchy drizzle with a low chance for measurable rain and an even lower chance but not impossible to get an isolated t-storm. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE 5-10, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows only cool down a couple degrees this evening and may actually warm after midnight. Mid 60s are likely by sunrise. Winds SE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Drizzle can’t be ruled out in the morning with the cloud cover but there’s also a chance we get some afternoon sun. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph. The record in Topeka is 79° from 2012 so we’ll be on record watch.

Strong winds continue into Thursday especially ahead of the cold front. We’ll be monitoring the timing of the front as there remains a chance showers/storms could develop as early as 4am so would need to add a storm chance in the 8 day if that trend continues. Highs will warm into the low 70s before the front pushes through but latest models do have most areas in the 40s by 5pm with a few spots in the 50s.

This sets up a long stretch of lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s Friday through much of next week. With that said models do differ on how cold it will be especially for the 2nd half of next work week and if we get any precipitation so stay tuned.

Hail/wind risk with storms during the day ahead of the cold front. Timing could change which would impact severity of storms so this is subject to change. (SPC/WIBW)

