Three ESU women’s soccer players named to MIAA All-Tournament Team

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets continue to get recognized for their strong finish to the season.

The MIAA announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team, and three players from ESU made the team.

Forward Mackenzie Dimarco, midfielder Hannah Woolery and Defender Abby Bachman.

Dimarco led the Hornets with 18 goals this season, Woolery had 11. All three players started and played in all 21 games.

The Hornets advanced to the MIAA Tournament Championship Match for the second straight year before falling 4-3 to Central Missouri.

Emporia State received an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament and will be playing Fort Hays State on Friday, November 11 in Warrensburg, Mo. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m.

