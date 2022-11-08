Shawnee Heights’ Garvin, Simons take home awards for boys soccer

Shawnee Heights' Jordan Garvin passing to Jack Phillips
Shawnee Heights' Jordan Garvin passing to Jack Phillips(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Kansas Conference announced its All-Conference selections for 2022.

Jordan Garvin was named the Player of the Year while head coach Nic Simons was named the Coach of the Year.

Other players making All-Conference teams and honorable mentions include:

  • Senior Jose Guajardo-Arizpe - 1st Team
  • Senior Jordan Garvin - 1st Team
  • Senior Isaac Wilson - 1st Team
  • Senior Jesus Cardona - 1st Team
  • Junior Jack Phillips - 2nd Team
  • Junior Jack Martin - 2nd Team
  • Senior Zachary Memmer - 2nd Team

Honorable Mention:

Senior Tyler Lincoln and sophomore Carter Freeman

To see where Seaman and Topeka West players stand, click here. For volleyball selections, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot
K9 Apollo finds an illegal hunter's stashed rifle on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive

Latest News

Washburn forward Khloe Schuckman
Washburn’s Khloe Schuckman named to MIAA All-Tournament Team
Hannah Woolery (left) Mackenzie Dimarco (middle) Abby Bachman (right)
Three ESU women’s soccer players named to MIAA All-Tournament Team
Devin Neal, Doak Walker Co-National Running Back of the Week
Kansas RB Neal earns another award
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after scoring during the second half...
Chiefs-Chargers moved to primetime slot