Shawnee Heights’ Garvin, Simons take home awards for boys soccer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Kansas Conference announced its All-Conference selections for 2022.
Jordan Garvin was named the Player of the Year while head coach Nic Simons was named the Coach of the Year.
Other players making All-Conference teams and honorable mentions include:
- Senior Jose Guajardo-Arizpe - 1st Team
- Senior Jordan Garvin - 1st Team
- Senior Isaac Wilson - 1st Team
- Senior Jesus Cardona - 1st Team
- Junior Jack Phillips - 2nd Team
- Junior Jack Martin - 2nd Team
- Senior Zachary Memmer - 2nd Team
Honorable Mention:
Senior Tyler Lincoln and sophomore Carter Freeman
