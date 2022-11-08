Shawnee Heights’ Garvin, Simons take home awards for boys soccer

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Kansas Conference announced its All-Conference selections for 2022.

Jordan Garvin was named the Player of the Year while head coach Nic Simons was named the Coach of the Year.

Other players making All-Conference teams and honorable mentions include:

Senior Jose Guajardo-Arizpe - 1st Team

Senior Jordan Garvin - 1st Team

Senior Isaac Wilson - 1st Team

Senior Jesus Cardona - 1st Team

Junior Jack Phillips - 2nd Team

Junior Jack Martin - 2nd Team

Senior Zachary Memmer - 2nd Team

Honorable Mention:

Senior Tyler Lincoln and sophomore Carter Freeman

